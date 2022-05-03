Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

