Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $4.25

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.