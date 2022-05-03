Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $4.25

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
AFLYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
