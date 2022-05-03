Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$6.38

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$867.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

