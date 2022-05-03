Analysts Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target at $129.67

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

