Analysts Set Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CCU traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

