Analysts Set Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Target Price at $21.75

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,895,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CVLG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 106,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

