Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target at $1,175.00

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,012.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.