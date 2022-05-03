Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $182.25

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,230. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.