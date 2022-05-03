Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price at $57.80

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 84,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

