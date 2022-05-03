Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT at $3.98

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OncoCyte by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 740,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.17 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.