Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT at $3.98

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OCX opened at $1.17 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
