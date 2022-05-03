Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT at $145.78

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

