Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $116.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.67) to GBX 132 ($1.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

