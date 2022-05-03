Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $480.00

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 82,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

