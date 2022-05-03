Analyzing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 1.90 $81.32 million $3.68 7.14 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.67 $61.70 million $2.66 7.73

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 26.88% 13.04% 1.21% MetroCity Bankshares 45.04% 24.61% 2.44%

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About MetroCity Bankshares (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

