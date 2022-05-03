Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $587.07 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $587.07 million and $28.06 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,402,009 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.