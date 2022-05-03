Annie Armstrong Sells 2,027 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,938. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

