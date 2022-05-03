Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,287. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

