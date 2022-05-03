ANON Hits Market Cap of $52,583.92 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $52,583.92 and $99.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.91 or 1.00001478 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

