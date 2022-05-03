Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) vs. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Critical Contrast

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antibe Therapeutics and IVERIC bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 IVERIC bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 642.67%. IVERIC bio has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.12%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and IVERIC bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.66 -$19.93 million ($0.42) -1.28 IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$114.52 million ($1.13) -12.65

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and IVERIC bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -244.59% -42.02% -27.96% IVERIC bio N/A -51.25% -46.26%

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is Otenaproxesul, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It also develops STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) and autosomal recessive stargardt disease (STGD1); IC-500, a high temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases; IC-100 for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and IC-200 for the treatment of IRDs associated with mutations in the BEST1 gene. In addition, the company develops OPH2001 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura monotherapy for the treatment of GA; OPH2000, which has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura administered in combination with Lucentis for the treatment of wet AMD; OPH2007 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD; and OPH2002, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. Its discovery and research programs include miniCEP290 program for LCA10; miniABCA4 Program for STGD1; and miniUSH2A Program for usher syndrome type 2A-Related IRDs. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

