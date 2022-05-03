Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 60.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

AIRC stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 170,487 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

