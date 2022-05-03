APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
APi Group stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
