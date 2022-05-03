APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APi Group stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

