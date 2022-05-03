Apollo Medical (AMEH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of AMEH opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.56. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

