Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.51.

AAPL stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

