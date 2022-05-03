AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 456,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.