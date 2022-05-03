APY.Finance Price Down 6.6% This Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $22,030.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,562,011 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.