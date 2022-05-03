Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.24), with a volume of 2437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.49).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of £147.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 946.18.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
