Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 483 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 920.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

