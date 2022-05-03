Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $14.26 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.07. 155,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

