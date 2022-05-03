Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $3.09 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

WTRG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 50,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,151. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

