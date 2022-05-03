Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.85. 393,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

