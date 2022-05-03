Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded up $18.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,361.43. 47,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,638.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,771.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.