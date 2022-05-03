Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $5,336,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 107,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Arch Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH traded up $10.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.01. 13,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $176.35.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

