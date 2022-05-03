Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after buying an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

