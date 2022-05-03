Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.35 million and $153,830.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00220524 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00433555 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,938.06 or 1.82053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

