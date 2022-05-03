Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $69,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, hitting $447.68. 14,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,100. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

