Argent Capital Management LLC Has $173.33 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 5.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Target worth $173,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.