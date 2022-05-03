Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Post accounts for about 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Post worth $79,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

