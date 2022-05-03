Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $358.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,763. The company has a market capitalization of $350.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

