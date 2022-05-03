Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.