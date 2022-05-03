Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

