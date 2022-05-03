Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,495 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 181.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 17,018,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,802,686. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion and a PE ratio of -29.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

