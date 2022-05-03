Argent Trust Co Acquires 536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,402,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.74. 175,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.94 and its 200 day moving average is $414.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.