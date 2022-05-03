Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

