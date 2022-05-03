Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. 92,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

