Argent Trust Co Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,314.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,306,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,420,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,083,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,108. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

