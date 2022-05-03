Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,094. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

