Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

