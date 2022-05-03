Argent Trust Co Has $1.40 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 244.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.15 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.54 and its 200-day moving average is $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

