Argent Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $57.22. 71,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

