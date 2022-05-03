Argent Trust Co Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,762,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 253,329 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 507,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. 10,874,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

